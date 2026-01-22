In guise of security check, Korean tourist molested at Bengaluru airport

Police on Thursday, January 22, arrested a ground staff member for allegedly sexually harassing a South Korean national at Terminal 2 in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in the guise of a security check on January 19.

It was Kim Sung Kyung’s first time visiting India. In an interview with NDTV, Kyung said she was proceeding to board her Singapore Airlines flight after the immigration check, when the accused, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, 25, approached her and told her to step aside as a “beep beep” sound was supposedly coming from her luggage.

Seeing his airline tag, Kyung believed his words and followed him to the men’s bathroom. Kyung told NDTV that Affan was very professional in his approach and explained about security protocols, leaving no space for doubt.

“At the men’s bathroom, he did a body check on me and squeezed my body in a very inappropriate way,” she said.

“After everything seemed done, he suddenly hugged me and said ‘thank you’,” she said.

“The hug made me realise something was off and I freaked out,” she said, adding, “My priority was I should get away from him safely. That was my intention.”

While boarding, she recounted her experience to a Singapore Airlines staffer who immediately helped her file a complaint with the Airport Police.

Affan was arrested on Thursday, January 22, police said. Investigations reveal he worked for Air India SATS, which provides ground and cargo services at airports. He has been terminated.

(With PTI inputs)