In marginal dip, Telangana reports 1673 new COVID-19 cases today

Published: 9th January 2022 8:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday witnessed a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state in comparison with numbers from a day earlier. The development comes after days of continuous increase in new cases.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana government, 1673 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, as compared to 2606 on January 8, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases here to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 4042, with one case of fatality and 13522 active cases, stated the official health bulletin.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 1165 of the total number of fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri at 149, and Rangareddy at 123, and Sangareddy at 44.

A total of 330 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,76,466.

Out of the 48583 samples tested, 13162 results are awaited, and the total number examined to date is recorded at 3,01,23,888.

