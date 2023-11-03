In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – India vs Sri Lanka

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2023 9:38 am IST
ICC World Cup: India dominates Sri Lanka by 302 runs, secures semifinal spot
Mumbai: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kasun Rajitha during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: India’s Mohammed Shami with teammates celebrate taking 5 wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: India’s Mohammed Shami with teammates celebrate taking 5 wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kasun Rajitha during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Indian players celebrate their victory in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Indian players celebrate their win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: India’s Mohammed Shami with teammates celebrate taking 5 wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: India’s Mohammed Shami with teammates celebrate taking 5 wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian players celebrate their victory in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2023 9:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button