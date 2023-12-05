In photos: Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th December 2023 3:57 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto before their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto during the latter’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto during the latter’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto speaks as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
