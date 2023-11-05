In Photos: Nepal earthquake aftermath

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 11:23 pm IST
In Photos: Nepal earthquake aftermath
Jajarkot: Houses collapsed after an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 150 people were killed and several others injured. (PTI Photo)
Jajarkot: A damaged house following an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 150 people were killed and several others injured. (PTI Photo)
Jajarkot: Houses collapsed after an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 150 people were killed and several others injured. (PTI Photo)
Jajarkot: Houses collapsed after an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 150 people were killed and several others injured. (PTI Photo)
Jajarkot: Houses collapsed after an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 150 people were killed and several others injured. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 11:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button