In photos: Rescue operation in Wayanad
Wayanad: A mini excavator being used as rescue operations continue at the landslide-hit Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. At least 205 people were killed and 265 suffered injuries in the landslides, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: A military special dog during a search operation to trace bodies from the landslide-hit area, at Chooralmala in Wayanad, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Search and rescue operations continue at the landslide-hit Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. At least 205 people were killed and 265 suffered injuries in the landslides, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Search and rescue operations continue at the landslide-hit Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. At least 205 people were killed and 265 suffered injuries in the landslides, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: People during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area, in Wayanad district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader KC Venugopal visits a landslide-hit area, in Wayanad district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Wayanad: Officials during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area, in Wayanad district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

