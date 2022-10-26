IN PIC: Partial Solar Eclipse of 2022

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 26th October 2022 8:13 am IST
Chennai: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in Chennai, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI10_25_2022_000199B)
Bhopal: A youngster plays cricket in the backdrop of the moon covering the sun during a partial solar eclipse, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: The Ghanta Ghar is silhouetted in the backdrop of moon partially covering the sun during the partial solar eclipse in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Youngsters use sheets of exposed x-ray films to observe a partial solar eclipse at Nehru Planetarium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Kurukshetra: Devotees gather to take a bath in the Brahmasarovar during a partial solar eclipse, in Kurukshetra, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ooty: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in Ooty, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Surendra Singh)
Chandigarh: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Agra: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in the foreground of the Taj Mahal in Agra, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jaipur: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in the foreground of the Taj Mahal in Jaipur, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in Mathura, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Birds fly as the moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, in Chennai, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
New Delhi: The moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse, as seen from the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

