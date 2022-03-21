In pic: Shibani Dandekar poses with her ‘baby’ Tyson Akhtar

Shibani and Tyson's adorable moment has garnered several likes and comments from social media users

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 21st March 2022 10:52 am IST
In pic: Shibani Dandekar poses with her 'baby' Tyson Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Shibani Dandekar’s recent Instagram post is proof of fact that Sundays are made for relaxing and chilling with your family members.

Taking to social media, Shibani shared an adorable picture with her pet dog ‘Tyson Akhtar’.

In the picture, she was seen lying on a bed cuddling with Tyson.

MS Education Academy

“Never known a love like this….Tyson Akhtar #dogmom,” she captioned the post.

Shibani and Tyson’s adorable moment has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

“So cute,” a netizen commented.

“Awwwwww….cutessssttt,” another one wrote.

Shibani’s husband and actor Farhan Akhtar welcomed Tyson in March 2020, and since then, Tyson has taken over the couple’s Instagram profile, literally

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button