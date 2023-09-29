In pics: 19th Asian Games-Equestrian

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 4:49 pm IST
Indias bronze medalist Anush Agarwalla (Etro) stands at the podium with Malaysia's gold medalist Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak after the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Indias Hriday Vipul Chheda competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Indias Anush Agarwalla with his horse Etro being congratulated by his team after winning the bronze medal in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

