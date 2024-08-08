In pics – 2024 Paris Olympics: India vs Spain men’s hockey match

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th August 2024 10:29 pm IST
Colombes: India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates with teammates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: Indian players celebrate after winning the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates with teammates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: Indian players celebrate after winning the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th August 2024 10:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button