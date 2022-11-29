In pics: 53rd International Film Festival of India

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 29th November 2022 2:40 pm IST
Goa: Actor Rana Daggubati being honoured by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Goa: Actor Sharman Joshi being honoured by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Goa: Legendary actress Asha Parekh being honoured by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Union MoS for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Goa: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honour Asimina Proedrou with ‘Best Debut Feature Film of a Director’ award during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Union MoS for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan and Union MoS for Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Goa: Director Praveen Kandregula being awarded the Special Mention to his debut feature film Cinema Bandi by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Union MoS for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan and Union MoS for Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Goa: Actor Isha Gupta being honoured by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur looks on, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Model and actor Manushi Chhillar is also seen. (PTI Photo)

