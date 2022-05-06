In Pics: Arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 6th May 2022 9:09 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP workers stage a protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Punjab police speak to media during BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Punjab and Delhi police personnel during BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

