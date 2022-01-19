In pics: Beating Retreat rehearsal

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th January 2022 2:38 pm IST
New Delhi: BSF jawans rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Navy personnel hold the Tricolour as they rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI01_18_2022_000151B)
New Delhi: Navy personnel hold the Tricolour as they rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguards rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button