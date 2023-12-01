In pics: BSF 59th Raising Day in Jharkhand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st December 2023 2:09 pm IST
Hazaribagh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to the gathering during the 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Meru Camp, in Hazaribagh district, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hazaribagh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates BSF officers during the 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Meru Camp, in Hazaribagh district, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hazaribagh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates a family member of a BSF martyr during the 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Meru Camp, in Hazaribagh district, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hazaribagh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates a family member of a BSF martyr during the 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Meru Camp, in Hazaribagh district, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st December 2023 2:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button