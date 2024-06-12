In pics: Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM

Published: 12th June 2024 3:25 pm IST
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Vijayawada: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted during the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu and the state cabinet ministers, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted during the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu and the state cabinet ministers, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and TDP supremo and Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administers oath to TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu during the swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TDP supremo and newly sworn Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state ministers Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and others during the ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

