In pics: Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 2:49 pm IST
Ganderbal: Restoration work underway on a road after a cloudburst, in Ganderbal district, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. A cloudburst in the district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Ganderbal: People stand near debris after a cloudburst, in Ganderbal district, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. A cloudburst in the district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Ganderbal: People stand near debris after a cloudburst, in Ganderbal district, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. A cloudburst in the district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Ganderbal: People move debris after a cloudburst, in Ganderbal district, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. A cloudburst in the district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 2:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button