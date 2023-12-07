In pics: Cyclone Michaung aftermath in Chennai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th December 2023 2:29 pm IST
Chennai: People being rescued and shifted to a safer place on an earthmover amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/ R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: An inundated area amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: Vehicles being parked at a flyover amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: A shop inundated with floodwater after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: NDRF personnel distribute food and other items amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: NDRF personnel distribute food and other items amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: NDRF personnel distribute food and other items amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/ R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: People being rescued and shifted to a safer place amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: Volunteers during rescue and relief work amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

