In pics: Delhi water crisis

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2024 2:04 pm IST
New Delhi: A boy carries drinking water collected from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A man carries drinking water collected from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Women carry drinking water collected from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: People collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Water bottles and buckets placed in a queue as people wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day during water crisis, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Water bottles and buckets placed in a queue as people wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day during water crisis, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2024 2:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button