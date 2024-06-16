In pics: Delhi water crisis

New Delhi: A man carries drinking water collected from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Women carry drinking water collected from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: People collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Water bottles and buckets placed in a queue as people wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day during water crisis, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Water bottles and buckets placed in a queue as people wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day during water crisis, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)