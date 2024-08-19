In pics: Doctors protest safety concerns after RG Kar incident

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2024 3:26 pm IST
In pics: Doctors protest safety concerns after RG Kar incident
New Delhi: Doctors shout slogans during a protest over their safety in the wake of RG Kar Medical College incident, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Doctors during a protest over their safety in the wake of RG Kar Medical College incident, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Doctors shout slogans during a protest over their safety in the wake of RG Kar Medical College incident, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Doctors display placards and shout slogans during a protest over their safety in the wake of RG Kar Medical College incident, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

