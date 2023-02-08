In pics: Fans spot Mahesh Babu at Hitec City, Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Spotting or getting a single glimpse of a favorite star in public is a dream come true for many fans. They are often left starstruck and in disbelief that they just got a chance to see their idol live. The excitement is contagious because why not? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that fans never forget, and they’ll forever cherish the memory.

Fans of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu too were in for a surprise on Tuesday when he was spotted at Durgam Cheruvu, Hitec-City on a visit to a government office. Reportedly, the actor was there to get his Aadhaar card, a mandatory document for all Indian citizens, updated.

His pictures at the government office have gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement at seeing their favorite actor in person. The photos show Mahesh Babu dressed in a casual, yet stylish, outfit.

On the work front, Mahesh is currently filming SSMB28, directed by Trivikram.



