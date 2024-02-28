In pics: Felicitation function for four new SC judges

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 7:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in honour of four new Supreme Court judges, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with Justice Augustine George Masih during a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in honour of four new Supreme Court judges, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud speaks during a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in honour of four new Supreme Court judges, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

