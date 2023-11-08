In pics: Festival of lights brightens up Kashmiri potters’ business

Srinagar: As the festival of lights approaches, a Kashmiri Muslim potter Umer Kumar is busy preparing the order of 18,000 hand-crafted diyas (earthen oil lamps) to be illuminated on Diwali.

Umer, who hails from Nishat area of Srinagar city, is following his father’s legacy of making hand-crafted earthen oil lamps along with other things. He has doubled his efforts to ensure that the diyas reach the market before the festival begins.

Umer has inherited the art of pottery from his father Abdul Salam Kumar and has been following him since childhood. “I have seen my father creating beautiful pottery out of mud and it always fascinated me. This is one of the reasons that connects me to this trade,” he says.

Being the youngest son, Umer has left no stone unturned to revive the dying art of pottery. “Umer is taking pains to grow the business and it is because of Umer that we are receiving orders for diyas since last year,” says Abdul Salam Kumar.

Salam, 42, sits in another corner of their modest workshop, molding clay into beautiful objects. He has been doing it for a living all his life. He is happy that his three sons have also started showing interest in the trade. “I feel happy that my children are also connected with this trade and are keeping it alive,” he says.

Umer’s commitment to preserving the traditional method of pottery is commendable. “We take care not to harm others while celebrating as we use locally sourced clay and natural dyes so that these diyas are eco-friendly.” Umer said.

He adds, “Not only locals but tourists also eagerly await my handcrafted diyas each year. Last year, we received an order of 15,000 diyas, and this year we have begus the production 20 days ahead, preparing 18,000 diyas in total. So far, we have sold more than 13 thousand diyas, and we are preparing more for Diwali.”

Over the last 2 years, Umer has not only received bulk orders, but also exhibited his craftsmanship while creating awareness of earthen pots among the people. “We have started receiving orders from restaurant owners, hoteliers for making earthen utensils like plates, cups, spoons etc.” he said.

Umer Kumar arranges the earthen oil lamps before putting them in an oven at his workshop in Nishat area of Srinagar

Umer takes out the earthen oil lamps before from the oven at his workshop in Nishat area of Srinagar

Freshly-moulded oil lamps left to be dried in the sun

Abdul Salam Kumar takes out the oil lamps to dry them in sunlight at his workshop in Nishat area of Srinagar

Abdul Salam checks if the products are read for further process

Kumar skillfully makes an oil lamp from clay

