In pics: First Solar manufacturing unit in TN

Kanchipuram: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa with United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa with United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)