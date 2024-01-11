In pics: First Solar manufacturing unit in TN

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 3:01 pm IST
Kanchipuram: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Kanchipuram: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa with United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa with United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of First Solar, at Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 3:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button