In pics: Army rescues flood victims in Gujarat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 29th August 2024 6:23 pm IST
Army personnel during a rescue operation of stranded people following heavy rainfall, at flood-hit areas of Jamnagar, Rajkot and Dwarka. (PTI Photo)
An army personnel carries a child during a rescue operation of stranded people following heavy rainfall, at flood-hit areas of Jamnagar, Rajkot and Dwarka. (PTI Photo)
An army personnel carries a child during a rescue operation of stranded people following heavy rainfall, at flood-hit areas of Jamnagar, Rajkot and Dwarka. (PTI Photo)
A stranded person being rescued at flood-hit Vadodara following heavy rainfall. (PTI Photo)
Vadodara: A crocodile being rescued from a residential locality after flood water recede, in Vadodara, Thursday, Aug 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

