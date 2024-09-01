In pics: Formula 4 night street race in Chennai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2024 5:27 pm IST
Chennai: IRL-DRIVER A racers during practice at the Formula 4 night street car race, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: An F4 Indian racer during practice at the Formula 4 night street car race, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: F4 Indian racers during practice at the Formula 4 night street car race, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: A medical car during a safety check before the Formula 4 night street car race, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: JK FLGB F4 racers during the Free Practice (FP) before the Formula 4 street car race, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: JK FLGB F4 racers during the Free Practice (FP) before the Formula 4 street car race, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

