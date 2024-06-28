In pics: Heavy rains in Delhi

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 28th June 2024 1:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO amid waterlogging after rain, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Waterlogging after rain at the Seelampur metro station premises, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass following heavy rains, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Commuters wait on a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi, Friday morning, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Heavy waterlogging at the Seelampur Metro Station following heavy rains, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A vehicle wades through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi, Friday morning, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

