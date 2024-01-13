In pics: Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Germany vs Chile

Ranchi: Germany's Selin Oruz (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between Germany and Chile, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Players of Germany and Chile (in red) at the start of their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Chilean players stand for the national anthem at the start of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between Germany and Chile, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: German players stand for the national anthem at the start of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between Germany and Chile, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: German players celebrate after scoring a goal during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between Germany and Chile, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Germany’s Emma Davidsmeyer (L) and Chile’s Josefina Khamis vie for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between Germany and Chile, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

