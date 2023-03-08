In Pics: Holi Celebrations

Ahmedabad: People dance and play with colours as they celebrate Holi festival, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Anandpur Sahib: Nihang Sikhs daubed in colours celebrate ‘Hola Mohalla’ festival, in Anandpur Sahib, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Hola Mohalla is a three-day long Sikh festival that is celebrated unlike Holi when people sprinkle coloured powder on each other and Sikhs demonstrate their martial skills. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Anandpur Sahib: A Nihang Sikh daubed in colours celebrate ‘Hola Mohalla’ festival, in Anandpur Sahib, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Hola Mohalla is a three-day long Sikh festival that is celebrated unlike Holi when people sprinkle coloured powder on each other and Sikhs demonstrate their martial skills. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Lucknow: People celebrate Holi festival with colours, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nadia: People play with colours during Holi festival, in Nadia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: People smeared in colours celebrate Holi festival, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: People play with coloured powder during celebrations of the Holi festival, at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

