In Pics: Holi festivities

Bengaluru: Children play with colours during the Holi celebrations, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Dehradun: People dance during the Holi Milan programme at Chief Minister's residence, in Dehradun, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Kullu: People daubed in colours sing Holi songs going door to door during Holi celebrations, in Kullu, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Youngsters play with coloured powder to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during the Holi celebrations with students of various schools, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Nagpur: Young women play with colours on the eve of Holi festival, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March, 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: People buy sweets at a sweet shop for the Holi celebrations, in Gurugram, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mandi: People play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, at Seri Munch in Mandi, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) Samba: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrate the Holi festival, near India-Pakistan border in Samba district, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jabalpur: Young women play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, at Radha Krishna Temple, Bhedaghat in Jabalpur district, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrates the festival of Holi, at his residence in Thane, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Dibrugarh: Youngsters dance during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Dibrugarh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Poonch: Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi, near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: Women perform Holika Pujan rituals before 'Holika Dahan' ahead of the Holi festival, in Gurugram, Tuesday,March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) Samba: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrate the Holi festival, near India-Pakistan border in Samba district, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)