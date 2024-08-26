In pics: Houses vandalised after violence in West Tripura

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 26th August 2024 5:38 pm IST
West Tripura: Security personnel inspect a locality where houses were demolished and burnt in violence that erupted following an alleged vandalisation of a Kali idol, in Ranirbazar area of west Tripura, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
West Tripura: Houses demolished after violence that erupted following an alleged vandalisation of a Kali idol, in Ranirbazar area of west Tripura, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
West Tripura: Security personnel inspect a locality where houses were demolished and burnt in violence that erupted following an alleged vandalisation of a Kali idol, in Ranirbazar area of west Tripura, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
West Tripura: Residents outside their houses that were demolished and burnt in violence that erupted following an alleged vandalisation of a Kali idol, in Ranirbazar area of west Tripura, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

