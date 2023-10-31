In pics: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Kolkata: Pakistan's bowler Iftikhar Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's batter Litton Das during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Bangladesh’s batter Mahmudullah celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Bangladesh’s batter Mahmudullah plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Bangladesh’s batters Litton Das and Mahmudullah during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Pakistan’s bowler Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladeshs Najmul Hossain Shanto during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Tanzid Hasan during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

