In pics: ICC World Cup - India vs New Zealand
Dharamshala: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Dharamshala: India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men’s World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Dharamshala: Fans celebrate after India won the ICC Men’s World Cup ODI cricket match against New Zealand at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Dharamshala: India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami meet New Zealand’s players after winning the ICC Men’s World Cup ODI cricket match against New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Dharamshala: India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the ICC Men’s World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Dharamshala: India’s bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s batter Will Young during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Dharamshala: India’s bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill the wicket of New Zealand’s batter Will Young during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

