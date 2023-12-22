In Pics: IND vs AUS Test match

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 2:10 pm IST
Mumbai: India’s batter Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12_22_2023_000047B)
Mumbai: India’s batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12_22_2023_000049B)
Mumbai: India’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12_22_2023_000050B)
Mumbai: India’s batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second day of the one-off Test cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12_22_2023_000058B)

