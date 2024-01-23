In pics: IND vs ENG Test: England practice

Hyderabad: England's Mark Wood, Zak Crawley, Gus Atkinson and others during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_23_2024_000083B)
Hyderabad: England’s coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: Groundsmen prepare the pitch ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_23_2024_000081B)
Hyderabad: England’s Joe Root (left) and James Anderson during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s captain Ben Stokes with teammate Mark Wood during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s captain Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

