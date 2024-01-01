In pics: Practice session ahead of IND vs SA 2nd test

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 7:43 pm IST
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_01_2024_000125B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_01_2024_000127B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_01_2024_000130B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000134B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketers Prasidh Krishna and KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000139B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bats during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000165B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000173B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000174B)
Cape Town: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000184B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000190B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah bowls during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000191B)
Cape Town: Indian cricketers Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_01_2024_000197B)

