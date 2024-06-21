In pics: International Yoga Day 2024

Jaipur: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga in Thar Desert of Rajasthan, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Indian Navy personnel perform yoga on a ship to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Raisen: Women take part in a mass yoga session organised to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga at thke UNESCO site Bhimbetka, in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Indian Navy personnel perform yoga on a ship to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Agra: CISF personnel perform Yoga near the Taj Mahal to mark the 10th Internaational Day of Yoga, in Agra, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Indian Navy personnel perform yoga on a ship to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Hyderabad, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra and other officials perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at the Prime Minister's Office, in New Delhi, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, on Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Chamoli: ITBP personnel and others perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli district, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Bandipora: Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, near the Line of Control in Gurez Valley, in Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during celebration on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai performs yoga with others on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Coimbatore. (PTI Photo) Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, on Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)