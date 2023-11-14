In pics: Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi while paying tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and others releases balloons after paying tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)