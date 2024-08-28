In pics: K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Emotional scenes were witnessed outside Tihar Jail on Tuesday night as BRS MLC K. Kavitha walked out after spending more than five months behind bars in the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day, turned emotional on meeting her family members. Soon after coming out, she hugged her husband D. Anil Kumar and son and kissed the hand of her brother and party Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, raised the slogan of ‘Jai Telangana’ after stepping out of the jail. “I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight,” she told media persons. “We are fighters. We will fight it out legally. We will fight it out politically. We always fought. By sending us to jail illegally, they only made the BRS and KCR team unbreakable,” Kavitha added.

