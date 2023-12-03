In pics: Madhya Pradesh Polls – BJP celebrates lead

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with family members celebrates BJP's lead during counting of votes for MP Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Indore: BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party’s lead during counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Indore, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma with party workers celebrates the party’s lead during counting of votes for MP Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets party workers celebrating the party’s lead during counting of votes for MP Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

