In Pics: Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd February 2022 11:21 am IST
Prayagraj: Devotees perform rituals after taking holy dip in River Ganges on the occasions of Mauni Amavasya, during ongoing Magh Mela festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Shankaracharya Kashi Sumeru Peethadhishwar Swami Narendranand Sarswati Ji Maharaj with followers arrives to take holy dip in River Ganges on the occasions of Mauni Amavasya, during ongoing Magh Mela festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in River Ganges, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of the ‘Mauni Amavasya’ festival at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: A policeman keeps a watch on devotees gathered to take holy dip in River Ganges on the occasions of Mauni Amavasya, during ongoing Magh Mela festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Hindu devotees move through tents before taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of the ‘Mauni Amavasya’ festival in Prayagraj, Feb. 01, 2022. (PTI Photo)

