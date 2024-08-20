In pics: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2024 2:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim receives books on Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim receives books on Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during the latter’s ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during the latter’s ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during the latter’s ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during the latter’s ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2024 2:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button