In pics – Monsoon Session of Parliament: 09-08-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2024 5:12 pm IST
New Delhi: MPs from Bihar protest at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister Manohar Lal at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: MPs from Punjab protest at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: MPs from Bihar protest at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

