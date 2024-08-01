In pics – Monsoon session of Parliament: 31-07-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2024 10:29 am IST
In pics - Monsoon session of Parliament: 31 - 07 - 2024
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives for the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot with Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Shaktisinh Gohil with Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: TMC MPs Prasun Banerjee and Yusuf Pathan during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran with BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Satabdi Roy during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2024 10:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button