In pics: Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Adha in Gulf, other parts of world

Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated by millions of Muslims across Gulf countries and the world on Sunday, June 16.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

This significant Islamic holiday commemorates joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God.

On this day, Muslims sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, sheep or camel, and distribute the meat among neighbours, friends and the poor.

From the bustling streets of Türkiye to the festivities in ultra-modern UAE, Muslims celebrated the occasion with festive zeal and enthusiasm.

Here are glimpses of Muslims celebrating Eid Al Adha across the world:

Saudi Arabia

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Kuwait

Photo: AFP

Iraq

Photo: AFP

Gaza

Photo: AFP

Jerusalem

Photo: AFP

Türkiye

Photo: AFP

Bosnia

Photo: AFP

Lebanon

Photo: Reuters

Philippines

Photo: AFP

Russia

Photo: Reuters

Paris

Photo: AFP

Images from The Prophet’s mosque

Images from Eid Ul Adha Prayers at Masjid An Nabawi pic.twitter.com/I2XC2iJgvj — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) June 16, 2024

Pertinently, Over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered at Arafat to perform the sacred Haj ritual.

Over 1.5 million Muslims from all corners of the world gathered at Arafat to perform the sacred Hajj ritual. May Allah accept their prayers and grant them forgiveness. And those who fasted today, may Allah accept their fasts and reward them abundantly. Sunday is Eid UL Adha, a… pic.twitter.com/EmJ7QN7sXn — Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) June 15, 2024

World leaders extended their wishes on the occasion

President Sheikh Mohamed wished for peace and harmony during a “blessed Eid Al Adha”.

أهنئ إخواني الحكام والمواطنين والمقيمين والشعوب العربية والإسلامية كافة بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك، داعياً الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يديم على الإمارات الخير والعزة والنماء ويُنعم على منطقتنا والعالم أجمع بالأمن والاستقرار والسلام. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 16, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent Eid Al Adha greetings.

يجتمع اليوم المسلمون في أنقى وأرقى تجمع على وجه الأرض … على صعيد عرفات ..

نسأل الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم .. ومن المؤمنين دعاءهم ..



وكل عام وجميع الشعوب الاسلامية في خير وصحة وسلام بمناسبة عيد الأضحي المبارك .. نسأل الله أن يعيده علينا وعليكم باليمن والبركات وقبول الطاعات . pic.twitter.com/YEQYBIRJgh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 15, 2024

Humza Haroon Yousaf, First Muslim Minister of Scotland tweeted greeted on the occasion.

From my family to yours, Eid Mubarak. Wishing a blessed Eid to Muslims in Scotland, the UK, and across the world.



My prayers will be with those suffering across the world, particularly in Gaza and Sudan. Let us hope that humanity finally prevails.



عيد مبارك pic.twitter.com/NENxqQKJeh — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 16, 2024

The Prime Minister of Canada also extended his Eid wish and reminded the suffering of Palestinians and the rise of Islamophobia during this time in his tweet.

To everyone marking Eid Al-Adha: though the suffering in Gaza — and the rise of Islamophobia here at home — are weighing heavy on celebrations, I hope you can find solace in the blessings that Eid brings.



My statement on this Eid Al-Adha:https://t.co/aFzWe4wKrg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 15, 2024

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted his Eid wish video.

This #EidAlAdha, I’d like to thank Muslim Londoners not only for your generosity and contribution to our city, but for showing that our diversity is our greatest strength.



To everyone celebrating, Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/LJGO3b9Smn — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) June 16, 2024

Member of Parliament of Uganda (PLU) wished with his Eid picture.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. pic.twitter.com/gx8BdflThk — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) June 16, 2024

Joined the Muslim faithful at the General Mahmoud Eid ground, Garissa County, for Eid-ul-Adha prayers.



Eid-ul-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday honouring Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah.



The celebration in… pic.twitter.com/wcrfNUwRB1 — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH (@HonAdenDuale) June 16, 2024