In pics: Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Adha in Gulf, other parts of world

From the bustling streets of Türkiye to the festivities in ultra-modern UAE, Muslims celebrated the occasion with festive zeal and enthusiasm

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 16th June 2024 6:22 pm IST

Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated by millions of Muslims across Gulf countries and the world on Sunday, June 16.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

This significant Islamic holiday commemorates joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God.

MS Education Academy

On this day, Muslims sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, sheep or camel, and distribute the meat among neighbours, friends and the poor.

From the bustling streets of Türkiye to the festivities in ultra-modern UAE, Muslims celebrated the occasion with festive zeal and enthusiasm.

Here are glimpses of Muslims celebrating Eid Al Adha across the world:

Saudi Arabia

Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA

 Kuwait

Photo: AFP

 Iraq

Photo: AFP

 Gaza

Photo: AFP

Jerusalem

Photo: AFP

Türkiye

Photo: AFP

Bosnia

Photo: AFP

Lebanon

Photo: Reuters

Philippines

Photo: AFP

Russia

Photo: Reuters

 Paris

Photo: AFP

Images from The Prophet’s mosque

Pertinently, Over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered at Arafat to perform the sacred Haj ritual.

World leaders extended their wishes on the occasion

President Sheikh Mohamed wished for peace and harmony during a “blessed Eid Al Adha”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent Eid Al Adha greetings.

Humza Haroon Yousaf, First Muslim Minister of Scotland tweeted greeted on the occasion.

The Prime Minister of Canada also extended his Eid wish and reminded the suffering of Palestinians and the rise of Islamophobia during this time in his tweet.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted his Eid wish video.

Member of Parliament of Uganda (PLU) wished with his Eid picture.

Tags
Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 16th June 2024 6:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button