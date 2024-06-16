In pics: Palestinians offer Eid al-Adha prayers amid ruins

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th June 2024 9:37 pm IST
Photo:AFP

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank marked a sombre Eid ul Adha on Sunday, June 16, amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks that have resulted in massive destruction and the deaths of lakhs of civilians including children.

A series of videos that have surfaced on the internet shows Palestinians gathered in the rubble of their neighbourhoods to perform Eid al-Adha prayers a special Islamic prayer that consists of two units of prayer.

Pertinently, Eid Al-Adha is a festival of sacrifice and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) at God’s command.

The Israeli military’s airstrikes and bombardments have pushed Palestinians into further internal displacement, with thousands of displaced families struggling to cope with the devastation.

Despite these challenges, Palestinians clung to a sense of hope and tried to bring happiness to children, many of whom celebrated Eid without their parents.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces enforced tight restrictions with huge security on entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque which is the third holiest site in Islam. As per media reports, 40,000 Palestinians managed to attend the prayers inside the mosque.

However, many worshipers were forced to pray outside the gates after being denied entry. The restrictions and assaults on worshippers by the Israeli military have been a recurring theme during the holy days of Muslims.

In other parts of the Gaza Strip, Palestinians attend Eid al-Adha prayers in the ruins of the al-Al Rahma mosque destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

