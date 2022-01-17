In pics: Paush Purnima festival 2022

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 17th January 2022 11:52 am IST
Prayagraj: Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’ festival in Prayagraj, Jan. 17, 2022, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)
