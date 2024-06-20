In pics: Preparation for International Yoga Day

Bhopal: People perform yoga poses during a programme, a day before International Day of Yoga, in Bhopal, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: India Army soldiers perform yoga at the Line of Control (LOC) on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Jammu district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: India Army soldiers and the dog squad perform yoga at the Line of Control (LOC) on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Jammu district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Agra: Young women perform yoga poses in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, a day before International Day of Yoga, in Agra, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

