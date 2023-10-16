In pics: Preparation of Durga puja festival

Kolkata: A Durga Puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: A community Puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Porters carry an clay idol of goddess Durga from clay modellers studio to worship place for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: A security official with a sniffer dog inspects during final preparation where Ayodhya's Ram Temple comes alive at a community Durga Puja pandal, ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to come tomorrow to inaugurate this puja pandal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)