In pics: Preparation of Durga puja festival

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:31 pm IST
Kolkata: A security official stands guard at a community Durga Puja pandal where Ayodhya's Ram Temple comes alive ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to come tomorrow to inaugurate this puja pandal.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(
Kolkata: A Durga Puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: A community Puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Porters carry an clay idol of goddess Durga from clay modellers studio to worship place for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: A security official with a sniffer dog inspects during final preparation where Ayodhya’s Ram Temple comes alive at a community Durga Puja pandal, ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to come tomorrow to inaugurate this puja pandal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button