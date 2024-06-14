In pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G7 summit

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 5:06 pm IST
Bari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (PTI Photo)
Bari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (PTI Photo)
Bari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (PTI Photo)
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 5:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button