In pics: RBI monetary policy statement

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to address a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to address a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das with Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, Swaminathan Janakiraman and T Rabi Shankar arrives to address a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)