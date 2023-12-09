In pics: RBI monetary policy statement

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th December 2023 10:13 am IST
Mumbai: A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to address a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to address a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das with Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, Swaminathan Janakiraman and T Rabi Shankar arrives to address a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

